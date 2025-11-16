Lady Gaga's Bold Laugh in the Face of 'Joker' Criticism

In a candid conversation with Rolling Stone, Lady Gaga revealed her reaction to the harsh criticism surrounding her film 'Joker: Folie a Deux.' Facing a wave of negative reviews, both from critics and audiences, the singer-actor described the situation as 'unhinged.'

Released in 2024, the film served as a sequel to Todd Phillips' widely acclaimed 'Joker.' While Joaquin Phoenix returned as Arthur Fleck, Lady Gaga stepped into the shoes of Harley Quinn. Despite the film's lukewarm reception, Gaga maintained a rebellious artistic spirit.

'There was a ton of negativity,' Gaga admitted, reflecting on her initial reactions of laughter and nerves. She also confessed to Rolling Stone that although initially unfazed, the ongoing backlash was more painful due to her dedication to the role. 'Joker: Folie a Deux,' unlike its predecessor, saw a decline in success at the box office.

(With inputs from agencies.)