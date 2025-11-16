Left Menu

Lady Gaga's Bold Laugh in the Face of 'Joker' Criticism

Lady Gaga, a renowned singer-actor, opened up about receiving negative reviews for her role as Harley Quinn in 'Joker: Folie a Deux.' The film, which faced criticism, was a sequel to the highly successful 'Joker.' Gaga shared her artistic rebellion and laughter in response to the backlash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-11-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 12:15 IST
Lady Gaga's Bold Laugh in the Face of 'Joker' Criticism
Lady Gaga
  • Country:
  • United States

In a candid conversation with Rolling Stone, Lady Gaga revealed her reaction to the harsh criticism surrounding her film 'Joker: Folie a Deux.' Facing a wave of negative reviews, both from critics and audiences, the singer-actor described the situation as 'unhinged.'

Released in 2024, the film served as a sequel to Todd Phillips' widely acclaimed 'Joker.' While Joaquin Phoenix returned as Arthur Fleck, Lady Gaga stepped into the shoes of Harley Quinn. Despite the film's lukewarm reception, Gaga maintained a rebellious artistic spirit.

'There was a ton of negativity,' Gaga admitted, reflecting on her initial reactions of laughter and nerves. She also confessed to Rolling Stone that although initially unfazed, the ongoing backlash was more painful due to her dedication to the role. 'Joker: Folie a Deux,' unlike its predecessor, saw a decline in success at the box office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
West Bengal Approves Relaxation for Aging Buses: A Victory for Operators

West Bengal Approves Relaxation for Aging Buses: A Victory for Operators

 India
2
Tensions Rise as Mosque Dispute Escalates in Sanjauli

Tensions Rise as Mosque Dispute Escalates in Sanjauli

 India
3
Unveiling the Crypto Conspiracy: ED Cracks Down on Drug-Fueled Financial Network

Unveiling the Crypto Conspiracy: ED Cracks Down on Drug-Fueled Financial Net...

 India
4
Unraveling the Sabarimala Gold Mystery: Scientific Testing Underway

Unraveling the Sabarimala Gold Mystery: Scientific Testing Underway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025