Rajnath Singh Celebrates Courage of Dalit Heroine Uda Devi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage to Uda Devi, a Dalit resistance fighter, lauding her courage against British rule during the 1857 uprising. Singh stated that her determination, especially after her husband's death, serves as an inspirational testament to all citizens and a symbol of Dalit pride.

Updated: 16-11-2025 15:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a solemn tribute event in Lucknow, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the extraordinary courage of Uda Devi, a Dalit resistance fighter, against the British during the 1857 uprising. Singh emphasized that her indomitable spirit, particularly after the loss of her husband, continues to inspire countless Indians.

Highlighting Uda Devi's legacy, Singh remarked on her defiance against not just British imperial forces but also a social order that marginalized her community. Her martyrdom site in Lucknow stands as a monument to both Dalit pride and the national freedom struggle, Singh noted, likening her resolve to contemporary women's expanding roles in India's defense apparatus.

Singh further traced the historic contributions of the Pasi community, citing figures like Madari Pasi as emblematic of resistance. He expressed pride in Lucknow's association with freedom icons like Uda Devi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, underscoring the community's enduring legacy of courage and protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

