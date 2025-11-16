Left Menu

Press Council Chairperson Advocates Accuracy in Journalism

Press Council of India Chairperson, Justice Ranjana Desai, emphasized the importance of accuracy and truth in journalism during the National Press Day function, highlighting challenges such as misinformation and press credibility. She stressed the need for journalists to verify facts and use technology responsibly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 16:55 IST
Journalists
  • Country:
  • India

In a call for heightened journalistic integrity, Press Council of India Chairperson Justice Ranjana Desai underscored the importance of prioritizing accuracy over speed and truth over fleeting trends.

Speaking at the National Press Day event, Justice Desai highlighted the concerning challenges faced by the press, particularly the erosion of trust due to misinformation.

She urged journalists to verify and interpret facts accurately and advocated responsible use of technology to aid truthfulness rather than distorting information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

