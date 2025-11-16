Press Council Chairperson Advocates Accuracy in Journalism

In a call for heightened journalistic integrity, Press Council of India Chairperson Justice Ranjana Desai underscored the importance of prioritizing accuracy over speed and truth over fleeting trends.

Speaking at the National Press Day event, Justice Desai highlighted the concerning challenges faced by the press, particularly the erosion of trust due to misinformation.

She urged journalists to verify and interpret facts accurately and advocated responsible use of technology to aid truthfulness rather than distorting information.

