Bollywood Remembers Kamini Kaushal: An Era of Cinema Bids Farewell
Bollywood icon Kamini Kaushal, remembered as a legendary actress, passed away at 98. Her prolific career spanned 76 years, with significant roles in classics alongside Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, and Raj Kapoor. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartfelt tribute, recalling her contributions to Hindi cinema and their personal connections.
- Country:
- India
Bollywood mourns the loss of iconic actress Kamini Kaushal, who passed away at 98. Regarded as a legend and an icon in Hindi cinema, her extensive career began with her debut film "Neecha Nagar" in 1946.
She was among the highest-paid actresses of her time, starring alongside industry greats such as Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, and Raj Kapoor. Transitioning to character roles in the 1960s, her last appearance was in the 2022 film "Laal Singh Chaddha."
Amitabh Bachchan paid homage to Kaushal on social media, highlighting her impact on cinema and their personal friendship, describing her passing as a significant loss to both the film and 'friend' fraternities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dubai Honors Bollywood Icon: 'Shahrukhz' Tower to Grace City Skyline
Semiconductor Showdown: Sino-Dutch Tensions Over Nexperia Seizure
Jharkhand Celebrates Tribal Icon Birsa Munda and State's Silver Jubilee
Inside the Minds of India's Sporting Icons: Like an Athlete Debuts
Remembering V Sekhar: Iconic Tamil Director Passes Away at 72