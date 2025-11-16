Bollywood Remembers Kamini Kaushal: An Era of Cinema Bids Farewell

Bollywood mourns the loss of iconic actress Kamini Kaushal, who passed away at 98. Regarded as a legend and an icon in Hindi cinema, her extensive career began with her debut film "Neecha Nagar" in 1946.

She was among the highest-paid actresses of her time, starring alongside industry greats such as Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, and Raj Kapoor. Transitioning to character roles in the 1960s, her last appearance was in the 2022 film "Laal Singh Chaddha."

Amitabh Bachchan paid homage to Kaushal on social media, highlighting her impact on cinema and their personal friendship, describing her passing as a significant loss to both the film and 'friend' fraternities.

(With inputs from agencies.)