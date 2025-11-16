Shrikrishna Pandey 'Azad' Honored with Youth Award for Social Impact
Shrikrishna Pandey 'Azad', president of Smile Roti Bank Foundation, is set to receive the Professor Yashwantrao Kelkar Youth Award at the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's national conference. His initiatives in preventing child beggary and rehabilitating mental illness highlight his commitment to social change.
Shrikrishna Pandey 'Azad', leader of Gorakhpur's Smile Roti Bank Foundation, is slated to be honored with the prestigious Professor Yashwantrao Kelkar Youth Award. This accolade will be presented at the 71st Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad national conference in Dehradun, from November 28 to 30.
Shrikrishna Pandey's influential work in social reform, focusing on preventing child beggary, supporting mentally ill individuals, providing counseling for prison inmates, and combating substance abuse, has earned him this recognition, according to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.
The Youth Award, inaugurated in 1991 to pay homage to Yeshwantrao Kelkar—an instrumental figure in the ABVP—includes a monetary prize of Rs 1 lakh, a certificate, and a commemorative memento.
