Edam: A Vibrant Canvas of Kerala's Artistic Heritage

The Kochi Biennale Foundation announced 'Edam', a parallel event to the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, showcasing Kerala's diverse art scene. Curated by Aishwarya Suresh and K M Madhusudhanan, it features 36 artists presenting their work across multiple venues, highlighting tradition, heritage, and global cultural influences.

Updated: 16-11-2025 18:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kochi Biennale Foundation has unveiled the artist lineup for 'Edam', an art event running concurrently with the Kochi-Muziris Biennale starting December 13. The exhibition will spotlight 36 artists and collectives, celebrating Kerala's rich cultural tapestry.

Curated by artists Aishwarya Suresh and K M Madhusudhanan, 'Edam' aims to illuminate the depth of Kerala's traditions and global cultural inspirations. The event will unfold across various venues, including Cube Art Spaces and the Garden Convention Centre in Mattancherry.

KBF's Director Mario D'Souza emphasized 'Edam' as a young platform for showcasing contemporary Kerala art, providing exposure to fresh ideas and widespread creative expression. Artist-curator Aishwarya Suresh hopes the Biennale nurtures curiosity and broadens art education accessibility for audiences worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

