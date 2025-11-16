Left Menu

Unity and Tradition: Madhya Pradesh CM Joins Sanatan Ekta Padyatra

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in the 'Sanatan Ekta Padyatra' led by spiritual leader Dhirendra Shastri. The padyatra, advocating for Hindu unity, began in Delhi and concluded at the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan. It attracted several politicians and celebrities along its route.

Updated: 16-11-2025 18:39 IST
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made headlines on Sunday by participating in the 'Sanatan Ekta Padyatra', an initiative spearheaded by spiritual leader Dhirendra Shastri to promote Hindu unity.

Yadav was observed sharing a meal with Shastri on the roadside in a symbolic gesture, as the padyatra journeyed through Mathura before reaching its conclusion at the historic Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan. The march initially set off from Delhi on November 7, covering significant ground through Haryana, Mathura, and finally Vrindavan.

The padyatra garnered widespread attention, drawing in notable figures such as Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar, ex-cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, actors Shilpa Shetty and Rajpal Yadav, along with singers B Praak and Jubin Nautiyal.

