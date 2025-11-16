Left Menu

Empowered Women Shine at Historic Yamuna River Event

Thousands of women gathered at the historic Vasudev Ghat along the Yamuna River in Delhi to chant the 'Mahishasura Mardini Stotram'. The event, urging women to embody the spirit of Goddess Durga, emphasized their pivotal role in society and nation-building. It was the first of its kind after Independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 21:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic gathering, thousands of women assembled at Vasudev Ghat along Delhi's Yamuna River on Sunday to chant the 'Mahishasura Mardini Stotram'. The event was marked by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's call to embody the spirit of Goddess Durga.

A government statement highlighted the collective prayer as a message against terrorism and extremism targeting Delhi. It noted this gathering as the first of its kind on the Yamuna since Independence, symbolizing women's strength and pivotal societal roles.

Gupta encouraged the attendees, stressing women's potential to rise in society, as evidenced by her own ascent to chief minister. She urged them to embrace their roles with confidence and contribute to nation-building, promising a return to the Yamuna's pristine flow.

