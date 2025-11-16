Empowered Women Shine at Historic Yamuna River Event

In a historic gathering, thousands of women assembled at Vasudev Ghat along Delhi's Yamuna River on Sunday to chant the 'Mahishasura Mardini Stotram'. The event was marked by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's call to embody the spirit of Goddess Durga.

A government statement highlighted the collective prayer as a message against terrorism and extremism targeting Delhi. It noted this gathering as the first of its kind on the Yamuna since Independence, symbolizing women's strength and pivotal societal roles.

Gupta encouraged the attendees, stressing women's potential to rise in society, as evidenced by her own ascent to chief minister. She urged them to embrace their roles with confidence and contribute to nation-building, promising a return to the Yamuna's pristine flow.