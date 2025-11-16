Left Menu

Transformative Tourism Projects: A New Dawn for Sikkim

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu visited Sikkim's Namchi district, inspecting under-construction ropeway and skywalk projects in Yangang. Accompanied by local officials, Khandu praised these initiatives, highlighting their potential to boost Sikkim's tourism industry. During the visit, he also enjoyed local produce and toured a nearby lake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 16-11-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 21:54 IST
Pema Khandu
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu made a significant visit to Sikkim's Namchi district, focusing on the development of its burgeoning tourism sector.

Accompanied by Deputy Speaker Raj Kumari Thapa, Khandu inspected ongoing projects, including a ropeway and skywalk, receiving comprehensive updates from Tourism Secretary Neeraj Pradhan.

Khandu commended Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang for spearheading these initiatives, expected to enhance Yangang's tourism potential. Additionally, Khandu was warmly received with gifts of local fruits and traditional handloom items.

