Transformative Tourism Projects: A New Dawn for Sikkim

On Sunday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu made a significant visit to Sikkim's Namchi district, focusing on the development of its burgeoning tourism sector.

Accompanied by Deputy Speaker Raj Kumari Thapa, Khandu inspected ongoing projects, including a ropeway and skywalk, receiving comprehensive updates from Tourism Secretary Neeraj Pradhan.

Khandu commended Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang for spearheading these initiatives, expected to enhance Yangang's tourism potential. Additionally, Khandu was warmly received with gifts of local fruits and traditional handloom items.