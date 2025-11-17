Shepherd to Award-winning Agriculturist: The Inspirational Journey of Eliyahu Bezalel

Eliyahu Bezalel, an Indian-origin entrepreneur who began his career as a shepherd in Israel, passed away at the age of 95. An award-winning agriculturist, Bezalel was notably recognized with the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman, given to eminent non-resident Indians in 2006.

Bezalel left his native village of Chendamangalam, Kerala, in 1955 to pursue life in Israel, where he maintained deep emotional ties with India, his homeland that he credited for instilling a spirit of co-existence. He was instrumental in transforming the Negev desert into a flourishing agricultural area and received numerous accolades, including recognition from the Israeli parliament in 1994.

In addition to exporting flowers like gladioli bulbs and roses to Europe, Bezalel shared his horticultural expertise with Indian farmers, further bridging his dual cultural attachments. Honored by his contributions, dignitaries such as Prime Minister H D Devegowda have visited his farm, underscoring his commitment to cross-cultural agricultural innovation.

