Ryan Coogler Returns to MCU for 'Black Panther 3'

Ryan Coogler, acclaimed director of the hit film 'Sinners', has announced his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with 'Black Panther 3'.

During a panel discussion at Deadline's Contenders Film: Los Angeles, Coogler confirmed that the third installment of the 'Black Panther' series would be his next project. The trilogy began with the late Chadwick Boseman in 2018. Coogler remarked on the importance of completing the series, and expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming film.

In a recent reveal, Denzel Washington mentioned he is being considered for a part in 'Black Panther 3', confirming the ongoing collaborations and dynamic casting for the movie. Washington hinted at the role while promoting 'Gladiator II' in Australia, suggesting Coogler's dedication to developing substantial roles for notable actors.

