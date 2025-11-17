Left Menu

Cracking Down on Movie Piracy: A Victory for the Film Industry

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan applauded Hyderabad police for arresting Ravi, alleged mastermind behind a significant movie piracy network. Kalyan highlighted the extensive losses faced by the film industry due to piracy and recognized the leadership of Hyderabad police in combating these networks.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has praised the Hyderabad city police for their successful arrest of an alleged movie piracy network mastermind. This significant bust marks a crucial victory in the ongoing battle against digital piracy.

Telangana Police detained Ravi, accused of uploading pirated movies online from abroad, a practice that severely impacts film producers financially. His apprehension follows his return to India, strengthening efforts to curb piracy that undermines the industry's investments.

Kalyan emphasized that shutting down prominent sites like iBomma and Bappam is a vital step forward. He lauded the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police team and Commissioner VC Sajjanar for enhancing enforcement measures, benefiting not only Telugu cinema but also the broader Indian film landscape.

