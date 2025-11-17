Heartfelt Canine Connection Shines at IFFI with 'Oslo: A Tail of Promise'

At the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, the world premiere of 'Oslo: A Tail of Promise' promises a heartfelt exploration of human-animal bonds. The film is set to resonate with audiences as it dives into India's evolving dynamics with the animal kingdom.

Produced and presented by John Abraham alongside director Isha Pungaliya, the documentary traces the unique companionship between Oslo, a Siberian husky, and Pooja R Bhale, the founder of the Protecterra Ecological Foundation. Abraham, a known animal advocate, highlighted the film's importance amidst ongoing national conversations about animal welfare.

The film has been selected for the prestigious Indian Panorama section of the festival, showcasing its significance as it stands among 45 selected entries from over 300 submissions. With this platform, 'Oslo: A Tail of Promise' elevates the dialogue on the unconditional love and healing provided by animals to humans.

