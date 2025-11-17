SIT Launches Forensic Probe into Sabarimala Temple Gold Disappearance

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) conducting inquiries into the missing gold from Sabarimala Temple began a scientific examination on Monday, scrutinizing several gold-clad plates from just outside the sanctum sanctorum. This inspection was initiated following a suggestion from the Kerala High Court.

The forensic process commenced at 1.15 pm, post the 'deva anujna' rituals and subsequent closure of the temple after 'uchcha puja'. The examination lasted until 3 pm, reopening for ritual activities soon after. Led by Deputy SP S Sasidharan, the investigation team had been present at the temple since Sunday, comprising 20 members including forensic experts and analysts, with the entire procedure recorded on video and in photographs.

In cooperation with the Travancore Devaswom Board, the team removed gold-clad plates for weighing and sample collection, aiming to determine the extent of gold loss from the electroplating done in 2019. Legal proceedings have also implicated key figures, such as Unnikrishnan Potti, former TDB president N Vasu, and other officials, as the investigation continues to unfold in the public eye.

(With inputs from agencies.)