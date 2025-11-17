Left Menu

Mumbai LitFest: Celebrating the Spirit of Literary Excellence

The 16th edition of Literature Live! Mumbai LitFest reaffirmed Mumbai as a cultural and literary hub. Featuring 120 authors and artists, the festival focused on themes like diversity, creativity, and social change. Highlights included prestigious awards, inclusive accessibility measures, and an inspiring collaboration with Godrej Industries Group.

Updated: 17-11-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:49 IST
The 16th edition of Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest, presented by Godrej Industries Group, has reinforced Mumbai's reputation as India's cultural and literary capital. Over three days, the festival attracted over 120 authors, thinkers, and artists, creating a vibrant forum for exploring themes such as diversity, creativity, and the power of storytelling.

This year's highlights featured a top-tier lineup, including Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan and Booker Prize winner Shehan Karunatilaka, with discussions and performances resonating with themes like Indian identity and social change. Sessions such as 'The Great Debate' and 'Book in Focus' captured enthusiastic audience participation.

The festival recognized literary excellence through the Godrej Literature Live! Awards. Its renowned Poet Laureate and Lifetime Achievement Awards were bestowed on ShriSitanshu Yashaschandra and ShriVinod Kumar Shukla. The partnership with Godrej further emphasized its commitment to creativity, inclusion, and culture, nurturing platforms that inspire progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

