RSS: A Century-long Mega Movement for Social Change

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, described as a 'mega movement' for social change, has evolved over its 100-year journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 12-01-2026 23:43 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 23:43 IST
RSS: A Century-long Mega Movement for Social Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
RSS All India Sah Bouddhik Pramukh, Deepak Vispute, emphasized the Hindutva outfit's role in disseminating the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, a renowned Hindu monk-philosopher, particularly on National Youth Day celebrated on January 12. He was speaking at a large congregation held at the Old Campion Ground in Bhopal.

RSS All India Sah Bouddhik Pramukh, Deepak Vispute, emphasized the Hindutva outfit's role in disseminating the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, a renowned Hindu monk-philosopher, particularly on National Youth Day celebrated on January 12. He was speaking at a large congregation held at the Old Campion Ground in Bhopal.

Addressing the crowd, Vispute remarked, 'The RSS is more than an ordinary organization; it's a monumental movement for societal transformation. Its centennial journey is marked by daily progress, with local gatherings as centers of worship. A nation's progress is synonymous with societal advancement, advocating unity as an inherent trait rather than a crisis response.' Meanwhile, spiritual leader Pandit Pradeep Mishra highlighted the RSS's role in empowering the Hindu community for self-protection and social well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

