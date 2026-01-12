RSS: A Century-long Mega Movement for Social Change

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has been described as a 'mega movement' for social change by a senior functionary, reflecting on its 100-year journey. The organization's adaptability and evolution over time highlight its ongoing mission.

RSS All India Sah Bouddhik Pramukh, Deepak Vispute, emphasized the Hindutva outfit's role in disseminating the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, a renowned Hindu monk-philosopher, particularly on National Youth Day celebrated on January 12. He was speaking at a large congregation held at the Old Campion Ground in Bhopal.

Addressing the crowd, Vispute remarked, 'The RSS is more than an ordinary organization; it's a monumental movement for societal transformation. Its centennial journey is marked by daily progress, with local gatherings as centers of worship. A nation's progress is synonymous with societal advancement, advocating unity as an inherent trait rather than a crisis response.' Meanwhile, spiritual leader Pandit Pradeep Mishra highlighted the RSS's role in empowering the Hindu community for self-protection and social well-being.

