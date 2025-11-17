Government Ups Print Media Ad Rates by 26%

The government has announced a significant 26% increase in advertisement rates for print media, a move it says will offer benefits to both the government and the media landscape. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting made the announcement on Monday.

The new rates specifically adjust the cost for black and white advertisements in daily publications with a circulation of 1 lakh copies. Previously set at Rs 47.40 per square centimeter, the rate will now be Rs 59.68.

Additionally, the government has accepted recommendations from the Rate Structure Committee to offer premium rates for color advertisements and special positioning. This is the first rate adjustment since January 2019, following recommendations by the committee formed in November 2021.