International Gita Mahotsav: A Celebration of India's Folk Traditions

The International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra is showcasing India's rich folk traditions from November 15 to December 5. The festival attracts diverse visitors with performances from artists across states and exceptional handicrafts. Among the artisans is Dayachand, a renowned craftsman from Delhi, sharing his skills and award-winning terracotta creations.

The banks of Brahmasarovar in Kurukshetra are alive with the vibrant sounds and colors of the International Gita Mahotsav, running from November 15 to December 5. This festival has become a vital celebration of India's diverse folk traditions, drawing thousands of visitors daily.

Artists from various states such as Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh, grace the festival with traditional music and dance, creating an energetic atmosphere that captivates all attendees. The cultural event highlights the importance of preserving India's fading folk heritage through these mesmerizing performances.

In addition to cultural displays, the Saras and Crafts Mela showcases traditional handicrafts from artisans across India. Notably, Dayachand from Delhi, an award-winning craftsman, offers terracotta items and imparts his skills to visitors, ensuring the continuation of these artistic traditions. His creations stand out as a major attraction at the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

