Freddie Mercury Immortalized: Royal Mint Celebrates Iconic Legacy with Commemorative Coin

Britain's Royal Mint unveils a new coin celebrating Freddie Mercury, marking 40 years since his legendary Live Aid performance. Featuring the iconic singer's image, the coin pays tribute to his musical legacy. The coin also commemorates the 40th anniversary of Mercury's solo album, ‘Mr Bad Guy.’

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-11-2025 06:57 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 06:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Britain's Royal Mint is honoring Freddie Mercury with a unique coin design, commemorating 40 years since his legendary Live Aid performance, recognized by many as the greatest live gig ever. The coin, featuring Mercury with a microphone stand, symbolizes his powerful four-octave voice.

The first coin was minted by Mercury's sister, Kashmira Bulsara, at the Royal Mint in Wales. She expressed it was a fitting tribute, capturing Mercury's passion and joy that he brought to countless fans worldwide.

The coins will be available for purchase on the Royal Mint's website, with proceeds benefiting the Mercury Phoenix Trust, a charity supporting individuals affected by AIDS and HIV. Prices range from 18.50 pounds for an uncirculated version to 9,350 pounds for a gold proof coin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

