Manish Malhotra's 'Gustaakh Ishq-Kucch Pehle Jaisa' to be showcased at 2025 IFFI

''Gustaakh Isqh - Kucch Pehle Jaisa'', the maiden production venture of renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra, is set to be screened at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

The movie, produced by Manish Malhotra and his brother Dinesh Malhotra under their banner Stage5 Production, will be showcased on November 24.

''Gustaakh Ishq'' is described as a tribute to old-school romance, blends poetry, nostalgia and the timeless charm of classic love stories. The film features an ensemble cast of Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sharib Hashmi.

Directed by Vibhu Puri, the story unfolds across the bylanes of Purani Dilli and the fading kothis of Punjab, exploring themes of passion and unspoken desire.

''Gustaakh Isqh - Kucch Pehle Jaisa'' will be released in theatres on November 28.

The 2025 edition of the IFFI opened with Brazilian auteur Gabriel Mascaro's "The Blue Trail", a sci-fi and fantasy feature following a 75-year-old woman's defiant voyage through the Amazon. The festival will run till November 28.

