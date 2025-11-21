Traditional performances take centre stage at SPIC MACAY’s ongoing festival

A dynamic array of folk performances forms the core of the ongoing three-day SPIC MACAY's 'Folk and Tribal Arts and Crafts Festival' at Sunder Nursery.

Hosted with the Aga Khan Trust for Culture and supported by Delhi government and cultural partners, the festival blends live performances with craft workshops designed to immerse young audiences in India's traditional knowledge systems.

It offers live performances, interactive sessions and daytime craft workshops -- a major expression of Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY) ethos of the 'guru shishya parampara'.

''It is an invitation for everyone to experience the enduring spirit of India's artistic expressions," said Suman Doonga, convenor of the festival.

The performances, showcasing art performances from across the country, include 'Mangala Isai Nadaswaram' by S Kandaswamy and group from Tamil Nadu, followed by 'Purulia Chhau' presented by Tarapada Rajak and troupe from West Bengal, 'Seraikela Chhau' by Biswanath Kumbhakar and group from Jharkhand, and 'Ottanthullal' by Kalamandalam Mohanakrishnan and ensemble from Kerala.

During the festival, Sunder Nursery transforms into a lively craft village where award-winning artisans conduct workshops in Madhubani, Warli, Gond and Bhil paintings, terracotta, bamboo craft, sikki grass weaving, wood-carving calligraphy and papier-mache.

The participating artisans include Rubi Devi, Anubha Karn, Mushtaq Ahmed, Mohd Ameen Farooqi, Manoj K Choudhary, Manoj Kumar, Gangu Bai, Sambhav Shyam, Chandrakant Mahala and Subrata Chakraborty.

It will come to a close on November 23.

