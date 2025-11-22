Left Menu

FIDE Loosens Dress Code for Upcoming Chess Championship

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has relaxed its dress code for the World Rapid and Blitz Championships in Doha, allowing classic non-distressed jeans for both men and women. The move follows last year's 'jeansgate' controversy involving Magnus Carlsen. Violations of the dress code will still attract penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 17:38 IST
  India

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has introduced a more lenient dress code for the forthcoming World Rapid and Blitz Championships in Doha, responding to last year's 'jeansgate' incident involving Magnus Carlsen.

This year, the governing body permits classic, non-distressed jeans in blue, black, or grey, along with dark business-casual trousers for both genders, marking a significant shift from traditional norms.

Despite loosening the regulations, FIDE has established penalties for breaches, including untidy appearance or wrinkled clothing, ensuring that players maintain a professional look on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

