Preserving Knowledge: Books Over Bouquets in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami advocates giving books rather than bouquets at events. Emphasizing the enduring value of books in the digital age, Dhami highlights their role in deepening thoughts and preserving knowledge. He also supports efforts to maintain local languages and cultural heritage.
In a push to prioritize knowledge over tradition, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has urged the public to give books rather than bouquets at events. Speaking on Saturday, Dhami stressed the unparalleled value of books even in the era dominated by the Internet and Artificial Intelligence (AI).
The remarks came during the release of 'The New Political History of Uttarakhand' by senior journalist Jaisingh Rawat. Dhami commended Rawat for his insightful documentation of the state's political progress over 25 years and noted the book's importance to researchers and students.
Highlighting language and culture preservation, Dhami revealed the government's strategic focus on digitizing regional dialects, ensuring the cultural legacy of languages like Garhwali, Kumaoni, and Jaunsari remains accessible to future generations.
