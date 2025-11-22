Left Menu

A Royal Encounter: Donald Trump Jr Meets Udaipur's Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar

Donald Trump Jr met Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar at Udaipur's City Palace during his trip for a high-profile wedding. The visit included discussions on Mewar's history and culture. Trump Jr expressed his admiration for the historic rulers of Mewar and received symbolic mementoes to commemorate the meeting.

Updated: 22-11-2025 19:56 IST
Donald Trump Jr
  • Country:
  • India

During a recent visit to Udaipur, Donald Trump Jr, son of former US President Donald Trump, met with Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, a member of Rajasthan's erstwhile royal family. The meeting unfolded at the Udaipur City Palace on Saturday, coinciding with Trump Jr's visit for a lavish wedding ceremony.

Accompanied by US businessman Raj Mantena, Trump Jr engaged in discussions that spanned Mewar's rich history and culture, along with contemporary global issues. Palace officials reported that Trump Jr expressed great admiration for Mewar's storied lineage of courageous and influential rulers, including figures such as Maharana Pratap.

As a token of the visit, Mewar presented Trump Jr with symbolic mementoes, which he described as "special and memorable." The occasion drew attention not only for its high-profile attendees, including international celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, but also for its tribute to cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

