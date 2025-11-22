Sabarimala Temple Welcomes Over 575,000 Devotees Amid Improved Crowd Control

Since November 16, the Sabarimala temple has seen over 575,000 devotees arrive for the 'mandala-makaravilakku' season, according to authorities. This influx included 72,845 pilgrims visiting the esteemed hill shrine on Saturday alone.

Efficient arrangements at Sannidhanam have facilitated a smooth darshan experience, allowing devotees to scale the sacred eighteen steps without queuing. Despite intermittent rain, the pilgrimage continued uninterrupted.

Following a heavy rush that prompted the Kerala High Court to direct improved crowd management strategies, authorities have successfully adjusted the 5,000 daily spot booking limit. A recent meeting chaired by Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan focused on enhancing these measures further.

(With inputs from agencies.)