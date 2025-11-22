Left Menu

Sabarimala Temple Welcomes Over 575,000 Devotees Amid Improved Crowd Control

Over 575,000 devotees visited the Sabarimala temple since the 'mandala-makaravilakku' season began on November 16. Authorities implemented effective crowd management following initial congestion, allowing more visitors, and the Kerala High Court adjusted daily spot booking limits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 22-11-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 20:57 IST
Sabarimala Temple Welcomes Over 575,000 Devotees Amid Improved Crowd Control
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Since November 16, the Sabarimala temple has seen over 575,000 devotees arrive for the 'mandala-makaravilakku' season, according to authorities. This influx included 72,845 pilgrims visiting the esteemed hill shrine on Saturday alone.

Efficient arrangements at Sannidhanam have facilitated a smooth darshan experience, allowing devotees to scale the sacred eighteen steps without queuing. Despite intermittent rain, the pilgrimage continued uninterrupted.

Following a heavy rush that prompted the Kerala High Court to direct improved crowd management strategies, authorities have successfully adjusted the 5,000 daily spot booking limit. A recent meeting chaired by Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan focused on enhancing these measures further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
COP30 Climate Talks: A Compromise Amidst High Hopes and Discontent

COP30 Climate Talks: A Compromise Amidst High Hopes and Discontent

 Brazil
2
France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

 Australia
4
Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025