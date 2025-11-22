Paul Costelloe: Legacy of a Fashion Icon

Paul Costelloe, an iconic figure in the fashion world and personal designer to the late Princess Diana, has passed away at the age of 80. His family confirmed the news in a statement, mourning the loss of the veteran designer, known for his presence at London Fashion Week over four decades.

Costelloe was a mainstay of London's fashion circuit since he first showcased his collections at the city's prestigious catwalk event in 1984. With a career that began in Dublin and spanned the globe, he shaped the fashion scene with his unique creations and unwavering dedication to quality.

Breaking onto the international stage, Costelloe brought his intricate designs from Dublin to Paris and Milan before establishing a lasting partnership with Princess Diana. His legacy and influence in Irish, UK, and international fashion will continue to be honored by many, including Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris.

(With inputs from agencies.)