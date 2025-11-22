Left Menu

Paul Costelloe: Legacy of a Fashion Icon

Irish fashion designer Paul Costelloe, known for his collaboration with Princess Diana, has died at age 80. A stalwart at London Fashion Week, he played a significant role in fashion across decades, developing a wide range of collections. Costelloe passed away with his family by his side.

Updated: 22-11-2025 21:43 IST
  • Ireland

Paul Costelloe, an iconic figure in the fashion world and personal designer to the late Princess Diana, has passed away at the age of 80. His family confirmed the news in a statement, mourning the loss of the veteran designer, known for his presence at London Fashion Week over four decades.

Costelloe was a mainstay of London's fashion circuit since he first showcased his collections at the city's prestigious catwalk event in 1984. With a career that began in Dublin and spanned the globe, he shaped the fashion scene with his unique creations and unwavering dedication to quality.

Breaking onto the international stage, Costelloe brought his intricate designs from Dublin to Paris and Milan before establishing a lasting partnership with Princess Diana. His legacy and influence in Irish, UK, and international fashion will continue to be honored by many, including Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris.

