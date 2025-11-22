Left Menu

The Silenced Anthem: Unheard Voices of Telangana

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy criticized the BRS for allegedly silencing the songs of poets like Ande Sri from the statehood agitation era. Ande Sri's 'Jaya Jaya he Telangana' remained popular but unrecognized officially until the Congress government honored it as the state song and included it in textbooks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-11-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 21:55 IST
The Silenced Anthem: Unheard Voices of Telangana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has launched a scathing attack on the BRS, accusing the previous government of attempting to 'silence' the contributions of poets like Ande Sri during the state's struggle for independence.

At a recent assembly honoring the late poet Ande Sri, Reddy highlighted the enduring popularity of his composition, 'Jaya Jaya he Telangana,' which played a crucial role during the statehood movement but was never officially acknowledged under the BRS regime.

Reddy announced that the Congress government has now adopted the song as the official state anthem and is incorporating it into educational curricula. Additionally, he vowed support for the families of key figures from the agitation, ensuring their contributions are duly recognized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
COP30 Climate Talks: A Compromise Amidst High Hopes and Discontent

COP30 Climate Talks: A Compromise Amidst High Hopes and Discontent

 Brazil
2
France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

 Australia
4
Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025