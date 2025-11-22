The Silenced Anthem: Unheard Voices of Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has launched a scathing attack on the BRS, accusing the previous government of attempting to 'silence' the contributions of poets like Ande Sri during the state's struggle for independence.

At a recent assembly honoring the late poet Ande Sri, Reddy highlighted the enduring popularity of his composition, 'Jaya Jaya he Telangana,' which played a crucial role during the statehood movement but was never officially acknowledged under the BRS regime.

Reddy announced that the Congress government has now adopted the song as the official state anthem and is incorporating it into educational curricula. Additionally, he vowed support for the families of key figures from the agitation, ensuring their contributions are duly recognized.

