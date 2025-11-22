Legendary Fashion Pioneer Paul Costelloe Leaves a Timeless Legacy

Paul Costelloe, the celebrated Irish fashion designer known for his long-standing role as a personal designer to Princess Diana, has died at the age of 80. His family announced the news on Saturday, marking the end of a significant era in the fashion world.

Costelloe's storied career began in Dublin in 1945, where he first trained before moving on to Paris and Milan. In 1983, he became Princess Diana's personal designer, a collaboration that continued until her tragic death in 1997. His work took center stage at London Fashion Week, where he was a constant presence since its inception in 1984.

Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris hailed Costelloe's remarkable contributions to the fashion industry, noting his influence on Irish and international fashion. From womenswear to accessories, Costelloe's diverse collections have continued to evolve, cementing his legacy as a pivotal figure in fashion history.

