Left Menu

Legendary Fashion Pioneer Paul Costelloe Leaves a Timeless Legacy

Paul Costelloe, renowned Irish fashion designer to Princess Diana and a staple at London Fashion Week for four decades, has passed away at age 80. His illustrious career began in Dublin and flourished in renowned fashion capitals, leaving a lasting legacy in international fashion and business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 23:19 IST
Legendary Fashion Pioneer Paul Costelloe Leaves a Timeless Legacy

Paul Costelloe, the celebrated Irish fashion designer known for his long-standing role as a personal designer to Princess Diana, has died at the age of 80. His family announced the news on Saturday, marking the end of a significant era in the fashion world.

Costelloe's storied career began in Dublin in 1945, where he first trained before moving on to Paris and Milan. In 1983, he became Princess Diana's personal designer, a collaboration that continued until her tragic death in 1997. His work took center stage at London Fashion Week, where he was a constant presence since its inception in 1984.

Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris hailed Costelloe's remarkable contributions to the fashion industry, noting his influence on Irish and international fashion. From womenswear to accessories, Costelloe's diverse collections have continued to evolve, cementing his legacy as a pivotal figure in fashion history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
COP30 Climate Talks: A Compromise Amidst High Hopes and Discontent

COP30 Climate Talks: A Compromise Amidst High Hopes and Discontent

 Brazil
2
France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

 Australia
4
Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025