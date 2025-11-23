AI-Enhanced Surveillance Fortifies Sri Anandpur Sahib for Historic Event

In a significant boost to security for the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, a cutting-edge surveillance network featuring 300 high-resolution, AI-enabled CCTV cameras has been deployed in Sri Anandpur Sahib. This security measure aims to safeguard the lakhs of devotees attending the event, according to Rupnagar SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana.

Ensuring a seamless security operation, a state-of-the-art command centre coordinates the activities, supported by a network of AI-powered cameras, PTZ cameras for dynamic tracking, and ANPR cameras at all key entry and exit points. Additionally, drone teams offer comprehensive aerial monitoring.

With support from IIT Ropar, the district police have set up real-time digital mapping of parking zones to prevent congestion, alongside 24/7 shuttle services for efficient crowd movement. A massive police deployment further ensures robust security and an orderly pilgrimage for all attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)