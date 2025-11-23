Preserving Paradise: Andaman's Balanced Approach to Tourism

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands government is evaluating the impact of opening new islands alongside the surge in tourist numbers. Aiming to preserve the archipelago's ecosystem, officials plan to open more islands sustainably. Known for their untouched beaches and mangrove tours, the islands have seen a domestic tourism boom since pre-COVID times.

''Last year, we successfully hosted 7.2 lakh tourists, surpassing the island's population of 4 lakh,'' stated Jyoti Kumari, Tourism Secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ''This year, we're witnessing substantial growth, with 6 lakh visitors recorded by September. Our peak season is October and November.''

The administration is tackling ecological concerns linked with increased tourists. Kumari said, ''We have a defined carrying capacity. Our limited flight access naturally curbs visitor numbers, minimizing impact on frequently visited islands. New openings, like North Sink Island, are monitored carefully.'' Further, Jolly Buoy and Red Skin Islands maintain a 200-person visitor cap, ensuring ecological preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)