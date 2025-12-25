Left Menu

Jharkhand's Role in India's Green Revolution: A Sustainable Future

A recent study by iFOREST highlights Jharkhand's potential in India's net-zero transition. By repurposing mining lands and leveraging renewable energy, the state could drive green investments and economic diversification. Strategic planning and investment can secure a sustainable and economically vibrant future for Jharkhand.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A new study from the International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology (iFOREST) suggests that Jharkhand could be pivotal in India's journey to net-zero emissions. The study emphasizes the state's potential to transform approximately 45,000 hectares of mining land into economic assets through green investment.

51,000 crore accrued through the District Mineral Foundation (DMF), Jharkhand has significant resources to fund initial transitions. The study highlighted key opportunities across coal mining and power, steel, and automotive sectors, encouraging early investments in green infrastructure and skill development initiatives.

As nearly 60% of the mines are approaching closure, systematic repurposing efforts could unlock additional land, attracting green manufacturing and renewable energy projects. This transition promises economic diversification and job creation in coal-dependent districts, enhancing energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

