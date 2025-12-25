Jharkhand's Role in India's Green Revolution: A Sustainable Future

A new study from the International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology (iFOREST) suggests that Jharkhand could be pivotal in India's journey to net-zero emissions. The study emphasizes the state's potential to transform approximately 45,000 hectares of mining land into economic assets through green investment.

51,000 crore accrued through the District Mineral Foundation (DMF), Jharkhand has significant resources to fund initial transitions. The study highlighted key opportunities across coal mining and power, steel, and automotive sectors, encouraging early investments in green infrastructure and skill development initiatives.

As nearly 60% of the mines are approaching closure, systematic repurposing efforts could unlock additional land, attracting green manufacturing and renewable energy projects. This transition promises economic diversification and job creation in coal-dependent districts, enhancing energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions.

