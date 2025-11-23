Left Menu

Amaran's Triumph: The Story Behind the Blockbuster

Film director Rajkumar Periasamy shares his overwhelming experience following the success of his war drama 'Amaran'. The Tamil film, based on Major Mukund Varadarajan's true story, deeply connected with audiences. Featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, it grossed over Rs 300 crore, emphasizing the sacrifices of Indian soldiers.

Panaji | Updated: 23-11-2025 13:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Film director Rajkumar Periasamy has expressed immense gratitude for the overwhelming love and support his wartime drama 'Amaran' has received. The film, which stars Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, opened the Indian Panorama section at the International Film Festival of India.

'Amaran' narrates the true story of Indian Army officer Major Mukund Varadarajan, with Sivakarthikeyan portraying the lead role. Adapted from a chapter in 'India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes', the movie chronicles Varadarajan's evolution from a college student to a military hero in Kashmir, highlighting his ultimate sacrifice in a 2014 counter-terrorism operation.

Despite the lengthy six-year production process, Periasamy credits the film's success to its authentic portrayal of heroism. 'Amaran' has grossed over Rs 300 crore since its release on October 31, 2024, under the production of Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, leaving both the filmmaker and audiences moved by its heartfelt tribute to the nation's soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

