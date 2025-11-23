Prabhas-Starrer 'Spirit' Commences Filming

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's anticipated feature film 'Spirit' has officially begun shooting, as confirmed by the production team on Sunday.

The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, will star Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in leading roles. The production house released photos from the muhuratham ceremony on Instagram, featuring notable figures like Vanga, Prabhas, Triptii Dimri, and guest of honor Chiranjeevi.

Also starring veteran actors Prakash Raj and Vivek Oberoi, 'Spirit' marks a significant addition to Vanga's list of blockbusters. The project is produced under his banner, Bhadrakali Pictures.

(With inputs from agencies.)