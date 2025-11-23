Left Menu

Prabhas-Starrer 'Spirit' Commences Filming

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest film 'Spirit,' starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, has started production. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the film promises to be a major cinematic event. The muhurat ceremony featured notable industry figures, hinting at the film's potential success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 14:04 IST
Prabhas-Starrer 'Spirit' Commences Filming
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's anticipated feature film 'Spirit' has officially begun shooting, as confirmed by the production team on Sunday.

The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, will star Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in leading roles. The production house released photos from the muhuratham ceremony on Instagram, featuring notable figures like Vanga, Prabhas, Triptii Dimri, and guest of honor Chiranjeevi.

Also starring veteran actors Prakash Raj and Vivek Oberoi, 'Spirit' marks a significant addition to Vanga's list of blockbusters. The project is produced under his banner, Bhadrakali Pictures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Diplomatic Efforts Intensify in Geneva Talks

Ukraine's Diplomatic Efforts Intensify in Geneva Talks

 Ukraine
2
Tragic Turn: Minister's Aide's Wife Found Dead Amidst Domestic Dispute

Tragic Turn: Minister's Aide's Wife Found Dead Amidst Domestic Dispute

 India
3
Escape Amidst Trauma: A Glimmer of Hope for Kidnapped Nigerian Students

Escape Amidst Trauma: A Glimmer of Hope for Kidnapped Nigerian Students

 Global
4
Chhattisgarh Police Crackdown: Naxalites Arrested with Explosives

Chhattisgarh Police Crackdown: Naxalites Arrested with Explosives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025