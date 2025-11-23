Left Menu

Honoring a Fallen Hero: Wing Commander Namansh Syal's Last Journey

Wing Commander Namansh Syal's remains were returned to his ancestral home in Himachal Pradesh after his tragic death during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show. His remains were received with full military honors at Sulur Air Force Base, highlighting the Indian Air Force's tribute to his bravery and service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 23-11-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 14:21 IST
Wing Commander Namansh Syal
  Country:
  India

The remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who tragically lost his life during a flight performance at the Dubai Air Show, were transported to his ancestral home in Himachal Pradesh, following a ceremonial reception at a nearby Air Force base, according to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Syal died on November 21 when the home-grown multi-role Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Tejas, crashed during his aerial demonstration. His remains were ceremoniously received at Sulur Air Force Base in Tamil Nadu.

Indian Air Force spokespersons confirmed that the official repatriation of Wing Commander Syal's remains involved a C-130 aircraft, offering a solemn farewell with full military honors. These remains have now been delivered to his family home in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, for his final rites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

