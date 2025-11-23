Left Menu

Rima Das Calls for Greater Support for Indie Cinema in India

Filmmaker Rima Das highlights the challenges independent filmmakers face in India due to limited exhibition space compared to big-budget films. She calls for government support and a balanced system for indie cinema. A collective of filmmakers recently raised their voices about the diminishing visibility of independent films.

Acclaimed filmmaker Rima Das has voiced concerns about the declining opportunities for independent filmmakers in India. According to Das, the indie film sector needs urgent support from the government and exhibition industry to ensure fair visibility alongside big-budget productions.

Das, known for her film 'Village Rockstars', criticized the current system, highlighting that independent films struggle to secure exhibition space, unlike their big-budget counterparts. She called for a unified effort to develop a balanced approach that includes support from government bodies like the NFDC.

Following similar sentiments, filmmakers, including Kanu Behl, Nandita Das, and others, have issued a joint statement addressing the issue. Das champions the need for dedicated theatres for indie cinema and sees consistent efforts and strategic planning as keys to resolving the visibility gap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

