Garden Cafe Explores European Expansion: Probiotic Chips to Bulgaria

In a significant move to expand its international footprint, Garden Cafe, one of India's pioneering restaurant chains, is planning to establish a snack manufacturing unit in Bulgaria. This facility will mainly produce probiotic potato chips and makhana under the Jiggies brand, aimed at maintaining its premium reputation globally, according to Founder Sandip Nowlakha.

Currently, Garden Cafe faces shipping delays that compromise the shelf life of its premium products. Probiotic chips, with a six-month shelf life, lose nearly half their freshness during the transit process. Nowlakha highlights that local production in Europe is critical to eliminate this drawback and safeguard the brand's standing.

The company's operational strategy includes test-marketing its unfamiliar products like makhana while capitalizing on existing demand for probiotic chips among European high-end restaurants. Despite higher costs, the venture promises lucrative margins, as Europe offers better pricing. This latest initiative aligns with Garden Cafe's international growth aspirations following a storied history of franchise innovation and market resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)