Left Menu

From Fashion Royalty to Political Drama: News Highlights in Entertainment

Entertainment news covers the passing of fashion designer Paul Costelloe, bidding wars for Warner Bros Discovery amidst political risks, the comeback of fitness guru Susan Powter, and Eurovision Song Contest's rule changes following an Israel controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 18:27 IST
From Fashion Royalty to Political Drama: News Highlights in Entertainment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The entertainment world pays tribute to Irish fashion designer Paul Costelloe, who has died at 80. As Princess Diana's personal designer, Costelloe became a staple at London Fashion Week.

Bidders like Paramount and Netflix eye Warner Bros Discovery, yet each faces political and regulatory complexities, especially with influences from Trump's administration.

Susan Powter, the '90s fitness celebrity, re-emerges with a documentary focusing on her resilience against bankruptcy and her inspiration journey.

After a voting controversy involving Israel, Eurovision introduces rule changes to curb state influence, enhancing fairness in the song contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu and Kashmir's Battle Against Terror: A High-Level Security Review

Jammu and Kashmir's Battle Against Terror: A High-Level Security Review

 India
2
Ghaziabad Crime Branch Busts Cancer Drug Theft Ring

Ghaziabad Crime Branch Busts Cancer Drug Theft Ring

 India
3
Diplomatic Wrangle: US Peace Talks on Ukraine Face Skepticism

Diplomatic Wrangle: US Peace Talks on Ukraine Face Skepticism

 Switzerland
4
Extradition Drama: Bangladesh Pursues Sheikh Hasina's Return

Extradition Drama: Bangladesh Pursues Sheikh Hasina's Return

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025