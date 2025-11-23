From Fashion Royalty to Political Drama: News Highlights in Entertainment

The entertainment world pays tribute to Irish fashion designer Paul Costelloe, who has died at 80. As Princess Diana's personal designer, Costelloe became a staple at London Fashion Week.

Bidders like Paramount and Netflix eye Warner Bros Discovery, yet each faces political and regulatory complexities, especially with influences from Trump's administration.

Susan Powter, the '90s fitness celebrity, re-emerges with a documentary focusing on her resilience against bankruptcy and her inspiration journey.

After a voting controversy involving Israel, Eurovision introduces rule changes to curb state influence, enhancing fairness in the song contest.

