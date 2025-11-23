Left Menu

Noor Inayat Khan: A Legacy Honored by France's Commemorative Postage Stamp

Noor Inayat Khan, the sole Indian-origin woman honored with a French stamp, was an undercover British agent in WWII's French Resistance. Celebrated as a war heroine, Noor's stamp marks 80 years post-WWII. Her legacy of bravery is recalled amid calls for India to similarly honor her contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-11-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 18:52 IST
Noor Inayat Khan, a descendant of the 18th-century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan, now holds a special place in French history as the only Indian-origin woman commemorated with a postage stamp for her WWII efforts. She served as an undercover British agent, contributing significantly to the French Resistance.

The recognition comes from France's postal service, La Poste, which issued a set of stamps to honor the "Figures of the Resistance" in celebration of the 80th anniversary of WWII's end. Her inclusion reflects her pivotal role among dozen chosen war heroes.

Born in Moscow in 1914 to a Sufi father and American mother, Noor's life journey is marked by her transition from student in Paris to British war hero. Her legacy is cemented in Britain and France's postal commemoration, prompting calls for India to honor her similarly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

