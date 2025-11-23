Left Menu

Unlocking the Gita: Transforming Life Beyond Death

A seminar at LNCT challenged the misconception that the Bhagvad Gita is only pertinent at death, highlighting its teachings for a meaningful life. Speakers emphasized the importance of Indian knowledge traditions in national development, with reflections on characters from the epic Mahabharata.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 23-11-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 19:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A seminar held at Lakshmi Narain College of Technology (LNCT) aimed to dispel the myth that the Bhagvad Gita is meant solely for contemplation near death. Ashok Pandey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh underlined how the scripture guides one to lead a fruitful life.

The event titled 'Discover the Arjun in You' featured insights from prominent speakers, including retired judge Ashok Pandey and Mumbai-based Somaiya Vidyavihar University's Vice-Chancellor Prof Satish Modh. The latter discussed how Arjun overcame challenges with Lord Krishna's guidance.

Moreover, the seminar called for embracing traditional Indian knowledge and women's role as 'Shakti' in building a prosperous 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.' Students and faculty were encouraged to disseminate these teachings actively for national betterment.

