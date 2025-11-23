Left Menu

Dalai Lama's Health Sparks Chinese Unrest Amid Tibetan Identity Crisis

At 90, the Dalai Lama remains in good health, unsettling China. Penpa Tsering, leader of the Central Tibetan Administration, highlights ongoing cultural challenges posed by China on Tibetan identity, emphasizing the Dalai Lama's commitment to non-violence and indefinite succession plans. Tsering's visit to Lucknow promotes awareness of these issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-11-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 20:43 IST
The Dalai Lama, revered Tibetan spiritual leader, maintains robust health at 90, according to Penpa Tsering of the Central Tibetan Administration. This longevity seemingly unsettles China, which anticipates his demise. The Dalai Lama has hinted at a successor, though it's unclear if this will happen through reincarnation or emanation.

During Tsering's visit to Lucknow, efforts are being made to raise awareness about Tibet's plight under Chinese rule, which he describes as 'cultural genocide.' Emphasizing Tibetan roots in ancient Indian wisdom, Tsering advocates for non-violent resolutions, despite China's continued indifference.

Tsering also underscores the erosion of Tibetan culture under Chinese influence, noting colonial-style schools promoting Mandarin over Tibetan language and identity. These efforts to assert Chinese historical claims over Buddhism in Tibet are part of broader attempts to diminish Tibetan cultural and religious identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

