Udaipur Shimmers as Billionaire's Daughter Weds Amid Celebrities

Udaipur transformed into a global celebrity hub as US billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter tied the knot at Jagmandir Palace. High-profile attendees, including Donald Trump Jr and Jennifer Lopez, joined the grand affair held according to South Indian Hindu traditions.

Guests were transported in ornate boats from premier hotels to the island palace on Lake Pichola, where a series of lavish events unfolded, beginning on November 21. The grand reception at the City Palace's Zenana Mahal, featuring Jennifer Lopez's performance, was a highlight.

Karan Johar and Sophie Choudry hosted the sangeet evening, spotlighting performances by Bollywood stars. After days of festivities, attendees are scheduled to depart from Dabok airport on November 24.

