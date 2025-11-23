Left Menu

Aerial Tribute: Commemorating the 350th Martyrdom Anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur

A drone show was held on Sunday to honor the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. The show depicted the Guru's sacrifice for religious freedom, featuring scenes from his life, the persecutions under Aurangzeb, and the courage of his disciples against tyranny, concluding with a portrayal of Guru's martyrdom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anandpursahib | Updated: 23-11-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 22:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A breathtaking drone show unfolded on Sunday, marking the 350th anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom. The event featured a mesmerizing aerial display, paying homage to the ninth Sikh Guru's sacrifice for religious freedom and human rights. Drone formations vividly narrated the historical narrative of bravery and belief.

The spectacle began by portraying the oppressive regime under Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, highlighting the widespread persecution and forced conversions faced by many, including the Kashmiri Brahmins. Guru Tegh Bahadur's protection of those in distress was brought to life through dramatic light and motion sequences.

The show poignantly illustrated the martyrdom of the Guru's disciples in Chandni Chowk, with harrowing depictions of Bhai Mati Das and others who faced gruesome fates yet remained steadfast in their faith. The event concluded with a powerful depiction of Guru Tegh Bahadur's ultimate sacrifice for dignity and belief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

