Bollywood Mourns the Loss of Legendary Actor Dharmendra
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences over the passing of iconic actor Dharmendra, highlighting the actor's profound impact on Indian cinema. Dharmendra, who was 89 and whose career spanned 65 years with 300 films, left an irreplaceable mark. His portrayal of diverse characters won him a legion of fans.
Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, known for his remarkable and diverse performances over a 65-year career, has passed away at the age of 89 in Mumbai. Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed his death an ''irreplaceable loss for the Indian film world.''
Dharmendra, celebrated for his roles in classics like ''Satyakam'' and ''Sholay,'' carved out a distinct identity in cinema despite his ordinary beginnings. His ability to bring characters to life won the hearts of millions, making him a beloved figure across generations.
In a heartfelt message, Shah conveyed condolences to Dharmendra's family and admirers, remembering the actor as a lasting icon whose work would keep him alive in people's hearts. Dharmendra was set to appear in the upcoming film 'Ikkis,' continuing his indelible legacy on the silver screen.
