Left Menu

Bollywood Mourns the Loss of Legendary Actor Dharmendra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences over the passing of iconic actor Dharmendra, highlighting the actor's profound impact on Indian cinema. Dharmendra, who was 89 and whose career spanned 65 years with 300 films, left an irreplaceable mark. His portrayal of diverse characters won him a legion of fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 15:37 IST
Bollywood Mourns the Loss of Legendary Actor Dharmendra
Dharmendra
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, known for his remarkable and diverse performances over a 65-year career, has passed away at the age of 89 in Mumbai. Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed his death an ''irreplaceable loss for the Indian film world.''

Dharmendra, celebrated for his roles in classics like ''Satyakam'' and ''Sholay,'' carved out a distinct identity in cinema despite his ordinary beginnings. His ability to bring characters to life won the hearts of millions, making him a beloved figure across generations.

In a heartfelt message, Shah conveyed condolences to Dharmendra's family and admirers, remembering the actor as a lasting icon whose work would keep him alive in people's hearts. Dharmendra was set to appear in the upcoming film 'Ikkis,' continuing his indelible legacy on the silver screen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Israel's Bold Interest Rate Cut: Navigating Inflation and Economic Growth

Bank of Israel's Bold Interest Rate Cut: Navigating Inflation and Economic G...

 Global
2
India's Quantum Leap: Establishing State-of-the-Art Quantum Facilities

India's Quantum Leap: Establishing State-of-the-Art Quantum Facilities

 India
3
Lithium Hunt in Jammu and Kashmir: Government Awaits G2-Level Exploration Findings

Lithium Hunt in Jammu and Kashmir: Government Awaits G2-Level Exploration Fi...

 India
4
U.S. and Ukraine Seek Common Ground in Peace Talks with Russia

U.S. and Ukraine Seek Common Ground in Peace Talks with Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025