Bollywood Mourns the Loss of Legendary Actor Dharmendra

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, known for his remarkable and diverse performances over a 65-year career, has passed away at the age of 89 in Mumbai. Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed his death an ''irreplaceable loss for the Indian film world.''

Dharmendra, celebrated for his roles in classics like ''Satyakam'' and ''Sholay,'' carved out a distinct identity in cinema despite his ordinary beginnings. His ability to bring characters to life won the hearts of millions, making him a beloved figure across generations.

In a heartfelt message, Shah conveyed condolences to Dharmendra's family and admirers, remembering the actor as a lasting icon whose work would keep him alive in people's hearts. Dharmendra was set to appear in the upcoming film 'Ikkis,' continuing his indelible legacy on the silver screen.

