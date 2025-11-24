Farewell to an Icon: Dharmendra's Everlasting Legacy
Veteran Indian actor Dharmendra, whose 65-year film career included iconic roles in over 300 films, has died at the age of 89. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described his passing as a significant loss for Indian cinema and highlighted his impact on portraying societal emotions and struggles.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 16:01 IST
Veteran actor Dharmendra, an enduring figure in Indian cinema, passed away at 89 in Mumbai. With a career that spanned 65 years and over 300 films, from classics like 'Satyakam' to 'Sholay', Dharmendra's legacy is monumental.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta mourned his loss, calling him an 'immortal icon' of Indian cinema and recalling his contributions beyond acting, capturing the essence of Indian society on screen.
As fans and contemporaries grieve, Gupta expressed her hopes for peace for his soul and strength for his family to endure this difficult time, underscoring the profound impact Dharmendra had on generations.
