Esha Deol: Navigating Bollywood and Family Expectations

In a candid revelation, Bollywood actress Esha Deol spoke about her father Dharmendra's initial hesitation regarding her actors' aspirations. Known for his traditional values, Dharmendra preferred Esha to settle down in marriage rather than venture into films, reflecting his Punjabi cultural conditioning.

Esha, however, drew inspiration from her mother, Hema Malini, an acclaimed actress herself. Despite the cultural pressures, Esha pursued her passion for acting. It was a significant challenge convincing her father, but she eventually succeeded, debuting in the acclaimed film 'Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe'.

Esha's career includes notable roles in films like 'No Entry' and 'Shaadi No. 1'. Her journey, marked by overcoming stereotypes and familial comparisons, portrays her as a formidable presence in the industry. Her recent role in 'Tumko Meri Kasam' continues to showcase her talent and resolve.

