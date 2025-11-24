Left Menu

Esha Deol: Navigating Bollywood and Family Expectations

Bollywood star Esha Deol revealed her father Dharmendra initially wanted her to marry rather than act, reflecting his traditional Punjabi upbringing. Despite the challenge, Deol pursued acting inspired by her mother Hema Malini's career. Overcoming familial expectations, she built a successful career in the film industry.

  Country:
  • India

In a candid revelation, Bollywood actress Esha Deol spoke about her father Dharmendra's initial hesitation regarding her actors' aspirations. Known for his traditional values, Dharmendra preferred Esha to settle down in marriage rather than venture into films, reflecting his Punjabi cultural conditioning.

Esha, however, drew inspiration from her mother, Hema Malini, an acclaimed actress herself. Despite the cultural pressures, Esha pursued her passion for acting. It was a significant challenge convincing her father, but she eventually succeeded, debuting in the acclaimed film 'Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe'.

Esha's career includes notable roles in films like 'No Entry' and 'Shaadi No. 1'. Her journey, marked by overcoming stereotypes and familial comparisons, portrays her as a formidable presence in the industry. Her recent role in 'Tumko Meri Kasam' continues to showcase her talent and resolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

