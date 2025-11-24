Left Menu

Tragic Misunderstanding: Death of Maria Rios in Indiana

The body of Maria Florinda Rios Perez, a Guatemalan woman killed in Indiana, was returned to Guatemala. She was mistakenly shot by Curt Andersen while at the wrong house for cleaning. Andersen faces manslaughter charges. Rios' family prepares for her wake and burial in Cabrican.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cabrican | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:38 IST
Tragic Misunderstanding: Death of Maria Rios in Indiana
  • Country:
  • Guatemala

The body of Maria Florinda Rios Perez, a Guatemalan woman tragically killed earlier this month in Indiana, was returned to her homeland on Sunday. She was mistakenly shot while attempting to clean the wrong home.

Maria, 32, was the victim of a shooting on a Whitestown porch, just outside Indianapolis. Curt Andersen has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is set to face trial in March. Authorities revealed that Andersen fired his weapon through the door, hitting Rios fatally in the head, believing his home was under threat.

As the town of Cabrican prepared for her funeral, residents reflected on Maria's life. Her sister recalled their last conversation, filled with happiness and plans for her son's upcoming birthday. The loss deeply affected her relatives and the local community, who are majority Mam, an Indigenous Mayan people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Air India's Transitory Dip in US Travel Demand: A Fleeting Challenge

Air India's Transitory Dip in US Travel Demand: A Fleeting Challenge

 Global
2
BJP Accuses Opposition of Conspiracy Over Electoral Roll Review

BJP Accuses Opposition of Conspiracy Over Electoral Roll Review

 India
3
Whistleblower's Quest for Justice: The UBS Legal Battle

Whistleblower's Quest for Justice: The UBS Legal Battle

 Global
4
Forging Ties: EU and India's Strategic Leap Towards a New Era

Forging Ties: EU and India's Strategic Leap Towards a New Era

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025