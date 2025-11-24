Tragic Misunderstanding: Death of Maria Rios in Indiana

The body of Maria Florinda Rios Perez, a Guatemalan woman tragically killed earlier this month in Indiana, was returned to her homeland on Sunday. She was mistakenly shot while attempting to clean the wrong home.

Maria, 32, was the victim of a shooting on a Whitestown porch, just outside Indianapolis. Curt Andersen has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is set to face trial in March. Authorities revealed that Andersen fired his weapon through the door, hitting Rios fatally in the head, believing his home was under threat.

As the town of Cabrican prepared for her funeral, residents reflected on Maria's life. Her sister recalled their last conversation, filled with happiness and plans for her son's upcoming birthday. The loss deeply affected her relatives and the local community, who are majority Mam, an Indigenous Mayan people.

