Farewell to a Bollywood Legend: Dharmendra's Legacy

Bollywood legend Dharmendra, celebrated for a prolific 65-year career and iconic roles in films like Sholay, has passed away at 89. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan honored him as a beloved hero who transcended language and regional barriers, earning admiration beyond India's borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:58 IST
Farewell to a Bollywood Legend: Dharmendra's Legacy
Dharmendra
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood has lost one of its most iconic stars with the passing of Dharmendra, aged 89. Known for his captivating performances across 300 films in a 65-year career, Dharmendra left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences, highlighting Dharmendra's ability to transcend regional and language barriers, becoming a beloved hero to many. Dharmendra's roles in classics such as Sholay endeared him to audiences around the globe, establishing him as a legendary figure.

The actor's prominence extended beyond entertainment, earning him numerous honors, including the Padma Bhushan, and active involvement in public life and politics. His demise is a significant loss to the entertainment industry, as fans across India mourn the end of an era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

