Reggae Legend Jimmy Cliff: A Legacy of Music and Activism

Jimmy Cliff, the legendary Jamaican artist renowned for bringing reggae, ska, and rocksteady to international prominence, has died, as announced by his wife Latifa Chambers on Facebook. Cliff, whose original name was James Chambers, succumbed to a seizure followed by pneumonia.

Born in 1944 during a hurricane in northwestern Jamaica, he moved to Kingston in the 1950s with dreams of musical success. At 14, he gained national fame with 'Hurricane Hattie.' Throughout his career, Cliff recorded over 30 albums and performed globally.

Cliff's influence extended to film, starring in the 1972 reggae film 'The Harder They Come,' which showcased Jamaican life beyond its tourist image. Known for hits like 'Many Rivers to Cross,' Cliff's music combined protest themes with universal humanity. He collaborated with renowned artists and received numerous accolades, including induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

(With inputs from agencies.)