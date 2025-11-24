Left Menu

Clean India Show 2025: A Sustainable Leap in Hygiene and Linen Care

The Clean India Show 2025, held at Bombay Exhibition Centre, is integrating innovative solutions in cleaning and hygiene. The event, co-located with Laundrex India, aims to advance industry standards with sustainable products, reflecting India's expanding market. Prominent companies will showcase advancements in cleaning technology and facility management solutions.

The 21st edition of the Clean India Show is set to take place from November 26-28, 2025, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai. The event, co-located with Laundrex India, will feature 155 exhibitors, including over 45 first-time participants and vibrant displays from more than 600 brands.

Organised by Virtual Info Systems Pvt Ltd and Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd, the show will showcase the latest innovations in cleaning and hygiene, from robotic cleaning solutions to green cleaning chemicals. The event is poised to highlight contributions from key government initiatives like the Swachh Bharat Mission and corporate leaders like Indian Railways, bolstering India's cleaning sector growth.

With support from significant associations, the Clean India Show will host the Corporate Real Estate & Facility Management Masterstroke Awards 2025, recognising exemplary achievements in sustainability and innovation. The show promises to connect industry stakeholders, promoting a more sustainable future for India's cleaning and hygiene industry.

