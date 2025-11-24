Remembering Dharmendra: A Timeless Legacy in Cinema

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan expressed his sorrow over the passing of legendary actor Dharmendra, describing him as a beloved figure who left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Radhakrishnan emphasized Dharmendra's contributions to the arts, which will continue to inspire upcoming generations of artists.

In his tribute, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called the news of Dharmendra's death a heartbreaking and irreplaceable loss for the acting community. He remembered Dharmendra as a former Member of Parliament and a guiding force through his extensive body of work, which includes numerous acclaimed films and unforgettable performances.

Both leaders underscored Dharmendra's resilience and dedication to his craft, which have inspired millions. Birla paid homage to Dharmendra's legacy, noting his significance as a cultural icon whose influence extended beyond the screen.

(With inputs from agencies.)